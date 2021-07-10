VIDEO | Harleen Deol produces outrageous ‘self-assist’ to take catch of the year against England

To the naked eye, the ball looked like it was going to sail over the fence for all money, but, instead, what unfolded at the long-off boundary turned out to be a scarcely-believable, unforgettable moment of genius. The fielder at the deep, Harleen Deol, first pedalled backwards and took the catch with both hands, but then produced an outrageous ‘self-assist’ to prevent the ball from going for six and send the batter packing.