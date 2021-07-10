SL vs IND | BCCI announces revised dates; SL tour to kick-off on July 18

Owing to Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst G. T. Niroshan testing COVID positive, the series between India and Sri Lanka will now be played on revised dates, confirmed the BCCI. The white-ball series was supposed to start on July 13, but now it has been pushed to July 18. It also means the tour will now conclude on July 29 and not July 25 as earlier planned. The second and third ODIs will take place on July 20 and 23 while the T20Is will be staged on July 25, 27, and 29 respectively. All games will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.