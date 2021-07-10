SL vs IND | BCCI announces revised dates; SL tour to kick-off on July 18

Today at 3:58 PM
The BCCI has confirmed that the series between India and Sri Lanka will now start from July 18 than the earlier planned date, which was 13th, owing to a COVID outbreak in the Lankan camp. Jay Shah stated that these are some extraordinary circumstances, but the board will support SLC.
Owing to Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst G. T. Niroshan testing COVID positive, the series between India and Sri Lanka will now be played on revised dates, confirmed the BCCI. The white-ball series was supposed to start on July 13, but now it has been pushed to July 18. It also means the tour will now conclude on July 29 and not July 25 as earlier planned. The second and third ODIs will take place on July 20 and 23 while the T20Is will be staged on July 25, 27, and 29 respectively. All games will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.
The players and staff were to form a bubble on Friday but now they will need to isolate for few more days. Recently, Sri Lanka had toured England after which as many as seven personnel from the England camp had tested positive for the virus. The Sri Lankan staff has been affected by the Delta Variant, which doesn't bode well for the series. However, the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that the board will be supporting the SLC and understands that these are some difficult circumstances.
“We understand that circumstances are extraordinary, but the BCCI would like to extend its full support to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) during these tough times for the smooth conduct of the upcoming series. Our medical team is in constant touch with the team of doctors at SLC and together following all safety protocols that will help the series to get underway. We are confident that both nations will put up a spirited show in the days to come and we are in for some exciting cricket,” stated Jay Shah.
The SLC CEO Ashley de Silva expressed his acknowledgement for the understanding shown by the BCCI.
“We are grateful to the BCCI for understanding the situation and agreeing to cooperate with us at this moment of time, as it has done on numerous occasions, during our long-standing relationship.”
