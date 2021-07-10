Reports | Mahmudullah announces shock retirement from Test cricket

Mahmudullah, who made an unbeaten 150* in the ongoing Test against Zimbabwe, has decided to hang up his boots from the longer version of the game. BCB president Nazmul Hasan revealed that Mahmudullah informed his teammates that he does not want to play Tests after the ongoing game.

Mahmudullah, who was making a return to Test cricket after 17 months against Zimbabwe in the one-off Test, made it count by hammering his fifth Test century. He made an unbeaten 150 and propelled Bangladesh to 468 after they were struggling at 132 for 6 at one stage. However, in what comes as a shocker, the senior batter has decided to take retirement from Test crickett, with the ongoing Test set to be his last appearance.

A BCB official revealed that Mahmudullah told his teammates that he wouldn't continue playing Test cricket any longer.

"Yes, he (Mahmudullah) had informed that he does not want to prolong his Test career after this game. But he did not inform us anything officially and we have to see whether it's an emotional outburst or not," a top-ranked official of BCB told Cricbuzz on request of anonymity on Friday.

BCB president Nazmul Hasan asserted that it's very strange for someone to call it quits in the middle of an ongoing Test, and termed the situation 'unusual'.

"No one officially told me anything. But one called me and informed that he (Mahmudullah) doesn't want to play Tests after the ongoing Test and he told that to everyone in the dressing room. But I found it very unusual. The game is not over yet," Nazmul was quoted in leading Bangladesh Daily Prothom Alo.

He added that Mahmudullah had agreed to play all the formats of the game before flying for Zimbabwe, due to which his decision was all the more surprising.

"We have written to all of them this time about the format they want to play in the future. It was taken four or five days before leaving for Zimbabwe. Riyad (Mahmudullah) had written that he wants to play in all three formats, if he gets chance and that's why he was included to the Test team," he said.

"I called him twice at my house and asked him and he confirmed to me that he wanted to play Tests. I asked him, will you bowl if necessary? He said he would do that too. He's talking about retirement now, that's why I'm absolutely surprised," said the BCB President.

Hasan reckoned that it's an emotional decision from the senior batsman and opined it was not right to call it quits in such a bizarre fashion.

"I think he may have said it emotionally. Otherwise, he is not supposed to say so in the middle of a Test match after writing to the board. If he did it in the middle of the Test, it would put a very negative impact on the players and that is totally unacceptable. We have no problem if anyone doesn't want to play, but it doesn't make sense to create chaos by saying this in the middle of the series," BCB president concluded.

Mahmudullah has also told his sports management company about his decision to retire from Tests.

"Am I fit to play Test? I asked myself several times after getting out against Pakistan in such ugly manner. I wanted to find the answer while I wanted to give the answer as well. I found the answer in Harare. I know I am perfect for Test but I won't play in this format anymore," he was quoted as saying by Imago Sports Management, the company that manages him.