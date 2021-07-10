I will stop watching Pakistan matches if they continue to perform like this, threatens Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at Babar Azam’s side for their disastrous showing in the first ODI, and claimed that he will ‘stop watching’ the team play if they continue their volatile showing. Akthar also bashed Azam for giving ‘lame excuses’ to defend the collapse.

Heading into the first ODI, Pakistan were deemed favorites against an England ‘C’ side, but a scarcely-believable result ensued as the Men in Green were thrashed by an inexperienced Three Lions unit. England fielded a team that combinedly had under 150 caps, but Pakistan, nevertheless, suffered one of their worst defeats in recent memory as after getting bowled out for 141, their score was chased down by the hosts for the loss of just one wicket.

The forgettable showing has been received with harsh criticism, and legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has now lambasted the Babar Azam-led side. In his YouTube channel, Akhtar claimed that he ‘felt sorry’ for fans of the Pakistan side, and stated that he would stop watching Pakistan matches in the future should they continue blowing hot-and-cold like they’ve been, of late.

“I feel sorry for myself and the fans. If Pakistan continues to perform like this, then who will watch them? I will not,” Akthar said, reported Hindustan Times.

Despite England winning by 9 wickets, though, it was the batting that let Pakistan down. The Men in Green lost two wickets in the first over, and found themselves reeling at 26/4 inside 7 overs. Rookie pacer Saqib Mahmood wreaked havoc, and the seam movement on offer resulted in the undoing of the visitors, who folded under 150.

Skipper Azam downplayed the defeat, but Akhtar slammed the attitude of the team. The former speedster claimed that no justification would be acceptable, and chastised the batters for their inability to handle a tinge of seam movement.

“It is all lame excuses. There was nothing on the wicket like extraordinary bounce. A little seam movement is expected in England. If you can’t handle that seam, then what will you do?” Akhtar said.

The second ODI will be played at Lord’s, later today, in front of a full capacity crowd.