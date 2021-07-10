ENG W vs IND W | We can stop any team if we stop leaking boundaries, claims Harmanpreet Kaur 

It was a boundary fest by the English batters in the first T20I against India as the hosts put up a mammoth 177 in Northampton. Nat Sciver and Amy Jones were the show stealers with the bat as they hammered 12 fours and three sixes amongst them and took the attack to the tourists. Nat Sciver, in particular, batted aggressively and brought up her fifty of merely 24 deliveries, surpassing Beaumont's 27-ball effort to record the fastest ever T20I fifty any English women player.