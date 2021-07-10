ENG vs IND | Ollie Pope doubtful for first Test against India

England's batting has been woeful when it comes to red-ball cricket in the last two series. It resulted in series losses against India away and at home against the Black Caps. Ollie Pope, who has been an integral part of the Test side and was expected to feature against India, despite his poor run of late, might not be fit enough to play the first Test in Nottingham. He had sustained a thigh muscle injury whilst featuring for his County side Surrey against Kent in the Vitality Blast on July 2.