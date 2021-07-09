Reports | India’s tour of Sri Lanka set to be pushed back following positive Covid tests in Lanka camp

Today at 8:40 PM
India’s limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, which was originally scheduled to start on July 13th, is now set to be pushed back by four days following two positive Covid tests in the Sri Lanka camp. The tour is now expected to kick-off on the 17th, and is set to conclude on July 27 with the T20I series.
Two positive test results have thrown spanner in the works of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) as the limited-overs series versus India is all set to be pushed back by four days. India’s tour of Sri Lanka was set to kick-off on July 13th, with the ODIs, but the last two days have seen two staff from the Lankan camp test positive for the virus. On Thursday, the team’s batting coach Grant Flower tested positive for Covid-19, while earlier today, the team’s analyst GT Niroshan also was confirmed to have contracted the virus. Following the two positive results, SLC have reportedly decided to push the dates back.
According to ESPN Cricinfo, the ODI series is now set to start on July 17th, with the final two 50-over games likely to be played on the 19th and 21st respectively. The three-match T20I series is expected to start on July 24th, with the second and third games likely to be played on the 25th and 27th respectively.
The Sri Lankan team is expected to serve out a longer quarantine period owing to the positive results within the camp. The SLC are, however, yet to communicate the same officially.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.