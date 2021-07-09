Reports | India’s tour of Sri Lanka set to be pushed back following positive Covid tests in Lanka camp

Two positive test results have thrown spanner in the works of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) as the limited-overs series versus India is all set to be pushed back by four days. India’s tour of Sri Lanka was set to kick-off on July 13th, with the ODIs, but the last two days have seen two staff from the Lankan camp test positive for the virus. On Thursday, the team’s batting coach Grant Flower tested positive for Covid-19, while earlier today, the team’s analyst GT Niroshan also was confirmed to have contracted the virus. Following the two positive results, SLC have reportedly decided to push the dates back.