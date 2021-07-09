Reports | 2021 LPL set to be postponed amidst multiple issues

Today at 6:48 PM
Amidst multiple issues, with three out of the five franchises’ contracts being terminated, Cricbuzz has reported that the second edition of the Lanka Premier League would be postponed. The reports also suggested that the tournament would be rescheduled to start in November-December.
While the formal announcement hasn’t come yet, according to Cricbuzz’s reports, the second edition of the Lanka Premier League will be postponed until November of this year, owing to multiple issues. The tournament was scheduled to be hosted at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota from July 30 to August 22 but now would be moved to the November-December window.
In the last week, several news reports suggested that three out of the five franchises - Colombo Kings, Dambulla Viiking and Jaffna Stallion’s contracts have been terminated. While the approval of the new management has not yet come, awaiting clearance from the International Cricket Council (ICC). Not just that, the availability of several foreign players have been in an element of uncertainty.
"It (the postponement) is not about the participation of the foreign players alone. There is an element of uncertainty over the Lankan players too. So we have thought the postponement was the best solution at this stage," said an official involved in the league, reported Cricbuzz
With issues regarding the pandemic situation, Cricbuzz added that the tournament is highly unlikely to go ahead as per schedule, meaning that it would be most likely confirmed by the organisers this week.
"Besides, there are also issues over the pandemic situation in the island."
