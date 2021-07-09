ENG W vs IND W | Confident that you will see a different approach from me in T20Is, states Harmanpreet Kaur

Ahead of the three-match T20I series, Indian all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur has stated that she is confident there will be a difference in approach from her in the T20I series against England. She also heaped praise on Sneh Rana's all-round skills, adding that it would give the side a greater balance.

While India might have succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in the three-match ODI, the nature of the series accounts for points accumulated across the seven-match series. It gives the Indian team a real opportunity to make a comeback in the series, with their blistering T20I form, as witnessed in the series against South Africa.

One of the major problems for the national team going into the series would be the form shown by all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur, who only scored a total of 36 runs in the three ODI series against England earlier this week. Ahead of the first T20I, the Indian skipper Harmanpreet stated that she is confident that there will a difference in her approach for the T20I series.

"Because of Covid, NCA was also shut down and I was doing my rehab online through zoom meetings. That time only I got COVID also. So the injury that should have healed in 15 days took two months. And you know about Covid, there's not enough strength in the body to train. That time was not enough for my skill work,” Harmanpreet admitted in the press conference.

“I was working only on myself, that I can be physically fit to work for the team. I'm feeling good now, but I need more time in the nets. I've got enough time to train. Yes I was not able to perform well with the bat in the main matches, but now I'm quite confident to play in these three matches and you'll definitely see a different approach from my side," she added.

For India, this series also gave a lifeline to all-rounder Sneh Rana, who marked her return in phenomenal fashion with the bat and the ball, including stitching a match-winning partnership with skipper Mithali Raj. Harmanpreet hailed her influence on the side, during the first four matches of the series.

"At this moment, our team is looking very balanced. We used to struggle with not enough runs in the last few overs. With Sneh Rana coming in, I think the balance we were looking for, we can feel it coming now. You need those kinds of players who can contribute with the bat and ball.

"I think this is the right time for us to try out new things because if I talk about the last two years, we were going with the same mindset. I can give you an example about our bowling, we were going with four spinners and one medium pacer and we didn't want to try anything extra,” she added.

Harmanpreet also added that this series gives the management a perfect opportunity to test out the players and go with the best XI. The all-rounder also hinted that wicketkeeper and swashbuckling batter Richa Ghosh could start in the first encounter against England.

“We are trying a few more combinations and then go with the best XI. Personally, I feel this is the best time to try a few things. Like you mentioned, Richa, who can keep also. We are looking into that aspect also. After today's session, we'll think which is the best for us and we'll go with that."