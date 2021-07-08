WI vs AUS | Shimron Hetmyer, Sheldon Cottrell and Roston Chase return for Australia ODIs

After being dropped from the squad against Sri Lanka due to fitness standards, the trio of Shimron Hetmyer, Sheldon Cottrell and Roston Chase have marked a return for the Australian ODIs. However, there is no place for either Kyle Mayers or Kevin Sinclair in the three-match ODI series.

Ahead of the ODI series against Australia, West Indies Cricket Board have announced the squad, with the inclusion of Shimron Hetmyer, Sheldon Cottrell and Roston Chase. The trio, who were earlier ignored for the squad against Sri Lanka, due to not meeting the fitness standards, have been picked in the squad.

On the other hand, the duo of Kyle Mayers and Kevin Sinclair did not make the cut in the 15-man squad for the 50-over series. However, Anderson Philip, the young pacer, who made his debut against Sri Lanka, retains his place in the setup, spearheaded by Kieron Pollard.

"This squad is coming off a comprehensive series win against Sri Lanka which should boost their confidence going into what is expected to be a tougher contest against Australia," Roger Harper, Lead Selector said, reported Cricbuzz.

"The return of Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase and Sheldon Cottrell adds greater depth and experience to the squad,” he added.

Harper also insisted that he hopes for the team to bring out their best performance at home, against Australia, with the series being part of the World Cup qualification process. The first ODI starts on July 20, at the Kensington Oval, in Barbados.

"Playing in familiar home conditions, hopefully will bring out the best in each player thereby enabling the team to perform at a consistently high standard. This CG Insurance ODI series against Australia is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup qualification process where every game and every point counts, so it is very important."

Squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Philip, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd