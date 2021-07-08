Umar Akmal apologises for bringing disrepute to Pakistan cricket

A controversy-child notorious for making headlines for the wrong reasons, Umar Akmal served out a 12-month suspension recently for twice failing to report corrupt approaches. The PCB had initially handed the 31-year-old a three-year ban for the offence, but, upon multiple appeals, the sentence got reduced to 12 months, which made the batsman free to play professional cricket from February 2021. However, despite serving out the ban, Akmal is yet to feature in any form of professional cricket for his country this year, with his last game coming back in 2019 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.