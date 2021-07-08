TNPL to commence on July 19; all matches to be played at Chepauk

In what comes as exciting and encouraging news for cricketers and fans from Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary R S Ramasaamy has confirmed that the TN government has given the green signal for the fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The eight-team league, which was cancelled last year owing to the pandemic, will commence on July 19, and will see all games being played behind closed doors at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The final will also be played in Chepauk, on August 15.