Rishabh Pant has proven to be a match-winner and can lead India in the future, hails Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh hailed the influence of Rishabh Pant, calling him a proven match-winner while insisting that he could lead the Indian side in the future. He also insisted that Pant is a key player for the Indian team in the middle-order and can make a difference like Adam Gilchrist.

Having made his debut in 2018, against England, Rishabh Pant’s start to Test cricket was tough, with scores of 24, 1, 0, 18 and 5 in his first five innings. While his technique with the bat and the gloves was under immense pressure and criticism, the left-hander answered it in prime style in no time, through a 114 at the Oval in his sixth Test innings.

From thereon, Pant has not looked back, and has racked up four 90+ scores to go along with two centuries, making his career average 43.84, becoming one of the mainstays for the Indian team in the longest format. Not just that, his performance in Australia and England tilted the crowd back in his favour, with him, since then, becoming one of the fan-favorites.

Former Indian all-rounder and World-Cup winner Yuvraj Singh hailed Rishabh Pant as a proven match-winner, with the all-rounder suggesting that the left-hander could lead the national team in the future. He also stated that it is high time people start looking at him as the next captain of the Indian team, after Virat Kohli.

"I am very glad, that you are saying he is very mature and he is a find for India, because I felt he got a lot of criticism after the ways (in which) he got out. So, it is good to listen to some positive words for him. I totally agree with you. Rishabh has proven that he is a match-winner. In tough conditions like Australia, the way he batted and the way he got a brilliant hundred against England as well. He is probably a key (player) in the middle order," Yuvraj told TimesofIndia.com in an exclusive interview.

"I also see Rishabh as a potential Indian captain in the future. Because he is jumpy, chirpy, and talks around. But I feel he surely has a smart brain as well because I saw him when he was captaining in the IPL for Delhi Capitals. He did an incredible job. So, people should look at him as the next captain of the Indian team in the coming years," Yuvraj added.

Yuvraj also likened Pant to yesteryear Australian star Adam Gilchrist, adding that the youngster could change the course of the game like Gilchrist used to, with the bat.

"I see someone, Rishabh Pant, like Adam Gilchrist who can change the course of the game. Gilchrist changed the course of the game in Test cricket when he came onto the scene. And I feel Rishabh can do the same," Yuvraj added.