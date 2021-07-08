ENG vs PAK | Haris Sohail ruled out of ODI series with hamstring injury
Ahead of the three-match ODI series, Pakistan’s batsman Haris Sohail has been ruled out of the series at the eleventh hour due to a hamstring injury. Having proved his fitness earlier, after being axed from the central contract list, Sohail had made his return to the setup for the England series.
Pakistan, who are placed third in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, have been dealt with a piece of bad news, with the injury to Haris Sohail. The middle-order batsman, who picked up a hamstring injury last week during a training session, now has ruled out of the three-match ODI series against England that starts today in Cardiff.
ESPNCricinfo reports that the batsman has a Grade 3 tear, which would potentially rule him out of action for the entire month, with a four-week rehabilitation program. Sohail would now return to Pakistan, where he would be tested for his fitness before their next tour.
"I was keenly looking forward to the ODIs as part of my objective to contribute in the side's success and also cement my position in the side," the batsman said.
"In this background, I am disappointed that my tour has been cut-short, but I will return to Lahore and undergo a rehabilitation programme so that I can fully recover for the 2021-22 season."
Having earned praises from all corners of the world, during the 2019 World Cup, Sohail only played a handful of games for the national team post his glorious spell in the tournament. After being axed from the central contract list, the three-match series was the perfect opportunity for the middle-order batsman to show his worth.
