Don’t be surprised if Rohit Sharma repeats his 2019 World Cup form in England Tests, says Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 1:19 PM
Sunil Gavaskar has commented that Rohit Sharma could likely replicate his incredible form from the 2019 World Cup in the upcoming five-Test series against England. Rohit ended the 2019 WC as the highest run-getter, and Gavaskar noted that the opener proved there that he could score tough runs.
Rohit Sharma has struggled to set the stage on fire in England in red-ball cricket, and the opener's woes continued in the WTC Final. Despite getting off the fine starts in both the innings (34 and 30), Rohit struggled to kick-on, and ultimately found himself walking back to the pavilion at crucial junctures in the game. The middling showing in the WTC Final, in fact, took his average in the country to a mere 24.50.
However, the 34-year-old has proved to be a different beast altogether in white-ball cricket in the country, and nothing epitomised the same more than his stunning showing in the 2019 World Cup. Back in the 2019 World Cup, in England, Rohit scored 648 runs with the help of the five mavericking centuries, the most by any batsman in a single World Cup edition. The 34-year-old not just piled on the runs but did so in challenging conditions, with his unbeaten on 122 against South Africa serving as a testament to the same.
How Rohit will fare against the moving ball next month remains to be seen, but legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that the Mumbai batsman can repeat his World Cup heroics in the upcoming Tests against England.
"We saw Rohit Sharma score five incredible hundreds in the World Cup in England two years back,” Gavaskar told PTI.
"The century he got against South Africa was on a tough pitch and cold conditions and he made the adjustments beautifully. Now two years later he is even more experienced so don't be surprised if he repeats that performance in this series too,” Gavaskar added.
