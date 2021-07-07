Woakes achieves career-best 3rd spot in ODIs; KL Rahul climbs to sixth spot in T20Is
Today at 5:43 PM
As per the latest ICC rankings, English pacer Chris Woakes has jumped to the third slot in the ODIs, while David Willey and Tom Curran also moved up post the series against Sri Lanka. As far as T20Is are concerned, the Indian duo of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are ranked fifth and sixth respectively.
English pacer Chris Woakes made quite a remarkable return in the ODIs against Sri Lanka. The swing bowler took six wickets in two games, four of which came in the series opener when he ran through the Lankan line-up. Now, he has been rewarded with a jump in the ICC rankings as he's moved to a career-best third position, moving four places up in the list. Woakes also jumped to the No. 3 spot among all-rounders - overtaking his teammate Ben Stokes. Notably, the first two positions are occupied by Asian all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Nabi respectively.
Not only Woakes, but the English duo of Willey and Tom Curran jumped 13 and 20 places to the 37th and the 68th spots respectively. The left-armer Willey had scalped nine wickets while Curran took four wickets in the series. English no.3 Joe Root, who had an impressive series, moved up two places to the 13th spot.
Meanwhile, in T20Is, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli retained his fifth spot while opener KL Rahul gained one place to reach the sixth position. Barring these two, no Indian features in any category in the shortest format. However, in the ODI format, there are few Indians who appear in the top 10 list.
Bowling stars from the series against South Africa, Dwayne Bravo and Obed McKoy also made rapid moves. Bravo reached the 44th spot from 95th while McCoy jumped 65 places to 53rd position. Evin Lewis, who had a productive series, also moved up one place to ninth position. Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock also moved up in the rankings to the 13th and 19th slots respectively.
