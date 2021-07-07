Woakes achieves career-best 3rd spot in ODIs; KL Rahul climbs to sixth spot in T20Is

English pacer Chris Woakes made quite a remarkable return in the ODIs against Sri Lanka. The swing bowler took six wickets in two games, four of which came in the series opener when he ran through the Lankan line-up. Now, he has been rewarded with a jump in the ICC rankings as he's moved to a career-best third position, moving four places up in the list. Woakes also jumped to the No. 3 spot among all-rounders - overtaking his teammate Ben Stokes. Notably, the first two positions are occupied by Asian all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Nabi respectively.