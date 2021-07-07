Reports | Ravichandran Ashwin in line to play County Cricket prior to England Tests

Today at 10:30 AM
India’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is reportedly all set to play one match for Surrey in the 2021 County Championship, provided the 34-year-old gets a work visa to feature in the competition. Ashwin is expected to feature in the Surrey vs Somerset clash that’ll start in four days time.
Ravichandran Ashwin could feature in the County Championship for the first time in two years as reports have emerged claiming that the off-spinner is in talks with Surrey to represent the County in one match, prior to India’s five-Test series against England. ESPNCricinfo reports that Ashwin will play in Surrey’s clash against Somerset at the Kennington Oval in London starting July 11th, but only provided that he manages to secure a work visa in time. Incidentally, the clash against Somerset is the last game of the season for Surrey, who are currently fourth in Group 2, behind Hampshire, Gloucestershire and Somerset.
India are set to play two tour games prior to the five-match Test series starting August 4th, but the County match will serve as additional warm-up for Ashwin, who was the pick of Indian bowlers in the second innings in the World Test Championship.
Ashwin last featured in the County Championship in the 2019 season, where he represented Nottinghamshire. With 5 wickets in 34 matches, Ashwin finished as Notts’ second-highest wicket-taker of the season despite playing 7 fewer games than the top wicket-taker Luke Fletcher (35), and also made handy contributions with the bat, scoring 339 runs at an average of 37.66 in 10 innings.
