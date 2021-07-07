Reports | Ravichandran Ashwin in line to play County Cricket prior to England Tests

Ravichandran Ashwin could feature in the County Championship for the first time in two years as reports have emerged claiming that the off-spinner is in talks with Surrey to represent the County in one match, prior to India’s five-Test series against England. ESPNCricinfo reports that Ashwin will play in Surrey’s clash against Somerset at the Kennington Oval in London starting July 11th, but only provided that he manages to secure a work visa in time. Incidentally, the clash against Somerset is the last game of the season for Surrey, who are currently fourth in Group 2, behind Hampshire, Gloucestershire and Somerset.