Rashid Khan named Afghanistan T20I captain

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has taken a u-turn as Rashid Khan has been appointed the captain of the T20I side. Last month, ACB announced that it’s introducing split captaincy in the country, and appointed Hashmatullah Shahidi the skipper of the ODI and Test sides. The board did not appoint the T20I captain, but it did, however, appoint a T20I vice-captain in the form of Rashid Khan, who publicly expressed that his performances were affected by the burden of captaincy.