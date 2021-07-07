Indian cricketers to get second jab of vaccine on July 7 and 9 in UK

Post the incident, the feasibility of the Indian-England Tests and the safety of the Indian players was in question given they are presently on a break in the UK, post the WTC final against New Zealand that took place last month in Southampton. However, in what comes as a piece of news that would relieve many, the second dose of COVID vaccine will be administered to the Indian cricketers in the UK on July 7 and 9 respectively. "The second dosage has been planned for the cricketers and they will be vaccinated on Wednesday and Friday," a source said.