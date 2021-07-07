Indian cricketers to get second jab of vaccine on July 7 and 9 in UK

Today at 11:39 AM
Most of the Indian cricketers had received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in India, and now they are set to receive their second dose of the vaccine in the UK. Most of the players are enjoying a break at the moment and will be getting jabbed on July 7 and 9 respectively.
Things have gone south in England with COVID-19 and from early July, the country has seen average daily cases above 25,000. As per experts, they are heading towards the third wave, after the second wave had hit the nation in winter. On Tuesday, the English men's senior team was on the rough end of the COVID storm as seven personnel had tested positive for the virus, which forced the whole first-choice squad into self-isolation. The ECB had to then name a revised, second-string squad that included as many as nine uncapped players.
Post the incident, the feasibility of the Indian-England Tests and the safety of the Indian players was in question given they are presently on a break in the UK, post the WTC final against New Zealand that took place last month in Southampton. However, in what comes as a piece of news that would relieve many, the second dose of COVID vaccine will be administered to the Indian cricketers in the UK on July 7 and 9 respectively. "The second dosage has been planned for the cricketers and they will be vaccinated on Wednesday and Friday," a source said.
Ahead of the five-match Test series against England that starts from August 4, India are likely to play a warm-up game from July 20 to 22. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had requested the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to arrange a practice game going into the marquee series.
