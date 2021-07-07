Angelo Mathews rules himself out of white-ball series against India amid retirement speculations

Today at 4:59 PM
Angelo Mathews has ruled himself out of the upcoming limited-overs series against India as the senior Sri Lankan player has informed the board to relieve him from national duties until further notice. There also have been media reports which claim Matthews is considering international retirement.
Mathews was dropped from Sri Lanka’s squad that toured recently to England where they lost both the ODI and T20I series. The 34-year-old all-rounder played his last international game against Bangladesh in the two-match Test series at home in April.
Mathews was also one of those dissenters who refused to sign a national contract amid their tussle with the board over lack of transparency in the central contracts. The former skipper has so far played 90 Tests, 218 ODIS and 78 T220 Internationals in his nearly 13-year international career.
Sri Lanka play India in three One-Day Internationals and as many T20Is with the tour beginning on July 13, with the first ODI being played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
