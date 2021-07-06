Seven members from England’s ODI contingent test positive for Covid; ECB to name fresh ODI squad

The ECB and England players have been dealt a huge blow two days ahead of the Pakistan series as the board have confirmed that seven members from the ODI setup - three players and four management team members - have tested positive for Covid-19. England played the final game of the Sri Lanka tour on Sunday, July 4, but the latest round of testing has revealed that seven members have tested positive for the virus. However, not just the affected three players, all members present have effectively been ruled out of the Pakistan ODIs, thanks to everyone being identified as a close contact.