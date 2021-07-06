Seven members from England’s ODI contingent test positive for Covid; ECB to name fresh ODI squad
The ECB have confirmed that seven members from England’s ODI contingent - three players and four management team members - have tested positive for Covid-19, with every other member of the party deemed as a close contact. The board will now name a fresh squad for the Pakistan ODIs, led by Stokes.
The ECB and England players have been dealt a huge blow two days ahead of the Pakistan series as the board have confirmed that seven members from the ODI setup - three players and four management team members - have tested positive for Covid-19. England played the final game of the Sri Lanka tour on Sunday, July 4, but the latest round of testing has revealed that seven members have tested positive for the virus. However, not just the affected three players, all members present have effectively been ruled out of the Pakistan ODIs, thanks to everyone being identified as a close contact.
“Following PCR tests administered yesterday (Monday) in Bristol, The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that seven members - three players and four management team members- of the England Men's ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19,” the ECB said in a statement.
“In collaboration with Public Health England, Public Health Wales and Bristol Local Health Authority, those impacted will now observe a period of self-isolation from July 4 following the UK Government's protocol on quarantine. The remaining members of the party have been deemed close contacts and will also isolate.”
However, despite the positive results, the Pakistan series will go ahead as scheduled. The ECB have confirmed that a fresh squad will be named for the three-match ODI series, with the new faces set to be led by the returning Ben Stokes.
“The ECB have confirmed the Royal London ODIs and the Vitality IT20s against Pakistan will go ahead. Ben Stokes will return to England duties and captain the squad – which will be named in the next few hours. Incoming squad and support team members will follow PCR tests and bridging protocols to ensure safe entry to camp.”
