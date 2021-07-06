Not paying attention to IPL retention rumors, focus fully on representing the country, states Suryakumar Yadav

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav has stated that the focus of the team remains on the upcoming series and he isn't even sure about the IPL retention news yet. He also added that he doesn't alter his approach in international cricket and it's pretty much the same as it was in the IPL.

The mega auction for the IPL 2022 has been one of the most awaited events for Indian cricket fans. And now reports have emerged that the grand auction will take place later this year while it is also believed that every team will be allowed to retain four players either in the combination of two Indians and foreigners each or three Indians and one foreign player. The salary purse of the franchises will also be increased and that might tempt players to go back in the auction then get retained by their respective sides.

Reflecting on the recent developments surrounding the IPL, Indian batsman, Suryakumar Yadav, who's also part of the Mumbai-based franchise in the cash-rich league, stated that he isn't sure whether all these reports are true or not. Besides, his focus remains rooted in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

“This news (about retention) came yesterday and we’re still trying to find out if it’s true (chuckles). But when you play for India, you don’t think about anything else. You’re representing the country, the feeling is completely different. Everyone is focused and raring to go,” Surya told reporters during an online presser.

Earlier, when Suryakumar Yadav made his debut for India in the England series, he had impressed one and all with his all-round strokeplay, impeccable temperament and confidence. In fact, he had started off his international career with a remarkable hook on the bowling of express Jofra Archer, which had left everyone in awe of him. Talking about his approach, he said that it remains the same in international cricket as it was in the IPL.

“I’ve been doing the same thing (for India) what I did for my franchise back in the IPL. As you saw when I made my debut, I didn’t do anything different. It was the same as what I’ve been doing in the IPL. I’ve been enjoying the opportunity, regardless of the role or position that is assigned to me. I’ll be the same - I will express myself the same way I do in every game. And I really enjoy doing it.”

Recently, Arjuna Ranatunga had expressed his displeasure at the fact that the BCCI sent in the second-string Indian side for the white-ball series in Sri Lanka. While it has drawn a strong reaction from the Indian fans and experts alike, the right-hander reckons that the team isn't thinking on those lines and everyone is excited for the series.

“Not really. Everyone is completely focused - the way the practice sessions are going, the way the intrasquad game went yesterday, it’s going completely fine. We are really excited. We are not thinking about that (second-string team comments). We’re just here to enjoy the series completely and take a lot of positives from it.”