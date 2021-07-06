More than IPL, was impressed with how Prithvi Shaw batted in Vijay Hazare, asserts VVS Laxman

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has asserted that he was more impressed with how Prithvi Shaw batted in the Vijay Hazare trophy than this year's IPL. He also added that there is no doubt regarding Shaw's ability and he should be featuring in the whole white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

After enduring a poor IPL 2020 and then the first Test against Australia, young Indian opener Prithvi Shaw was dropped from the playing XI for the remainder of the series. It was followed by his axing in the home Test series against England after Shubman Gill had done extremely well Down Under. But then, Shaw returned back to form in the Vijay Hazare trophy, not only dominated the batting charts but also leading his side to the title win. The right-hander had scored 827 runs in eight innings at an average of 165.40 with a strike-rate of 138.29. He had scored four centuries in eight games.

After a great domestic season, Shaw continued his great run in the IPL as well, and he was ultimately rewarded with a call-up to the senior side for the Sri Lanka series, which will comprise three ODIs and T20Is each, starting from July 13. Talking about the talented batsman, VVS Laxman stated that he was more impressed with how Shaw fared in the Vijay Hazare trophy than the IPL.

"More than the IPL, I was impressed with his performance as a captain in the Vijay Hazare tournament because he was dropped from the Indian team and there was a lot of discussion about his technique.

"We saw the hunger in him in the Vijay Hazare tournament, match after match not only centuries but match-winning knocks, highest run-getter in the tournament as a captain. Secondly, we also saw the change in his technique in the IPL. This is what you want to see from a young batsman." Laxman told Star Sports, reported HT.

Laxman also added that Shaw should be a regular feature in the upcoming series and reckoned it could be a series that paves way for his return to the other formats of the game as well.

"I will want Prithvi Shaw to play all the six matches, not only the ODIs but T20Is as well. No one has any doubt about his ability."

“This will definitely be an opportunity for him because he has to make a comeback in all formats, not only in white-ball cricket but in Test matches as well." he said.