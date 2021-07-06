It is an honour and responsibility to be India’s vice-captain, affirms Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Indian speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar has expressed his gratitude for being named India’s vice-captain for the white-ball tour in Sri Lanka and looks forward to help the youngsters brush up their skills. Bhuvneshwar also said that he feels lucky to work with Rahul Dravid as the team's coach.

India is set to play Sri Lanka in their limited-overs bilateral series when the tour kicks off on July 13 in Colombo with the One-Day Internationals being played first.

31-year-old Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been named Shikhar Dhawan’s deputy for the three-match ODIs and as many T20Is to lead a squad comprising many fringe players, is ready for the new role and the challenges it will bring to him. Bhuvneshwar called it an honour to be India’s vice-captain and expressed that he is keen to help the junior players improve their skills.

“Being the vice-captain of Team India is an honour and a responsibility. So, I will try to continue doing the things that I have been doing and hope our team does well on this tour," Bhuvneshwar told Start Sports.

"Yes, on paper, it is my role (vice-captain), but I don't think things will change. I think being a senior player my role is to do things that help other players in improving their skills and mental health,” he added.

The inexperienced Indian squad will be coached by the legendary batsman and NCA director of cricket operations Rahul Dravid, who has personally worked with few of the youngsters in the past couple of years. Bhuvneshwar Kumar feels lucky to work with Dravid, citing his personal experience with ‘The Wall’ at NCA.

"I am lucky that he (Dravid) is the coach. The young players have played under him for India A. So, we want to work under him and pick his brain and want to understand how he manages things at that level for such a long time," Bhuvneshwar said.

"I have played against him (Rahul Dravid) and he was a part of the RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) team just when I got inducted into the team. So, I don't have any such memories with him, but when I got to the NCA (National Cricket Academy), we did have some chats," he added.