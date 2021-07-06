India vs England set to oversee full-capacity crowds as UK announces lifting of restrictions

The 5-Test series between India and England could be played in front of full-capacity crowds as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that stadiums will be allowed to return to full capacity from July 19. Johnson said that venues may choose to make use of NHS vaccine passport service for entry.

UK has been welcoming fans back to sporting venues since April, but, barring the odd occasion, organizers have put a cap on the maximum number of fans allowed inside the stadium. However, that is all set to change within the next fortnight as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that, as a part of the next stage in easing of the COVID-19 restrictions, sporting venues will be allowed to operate at full capacity from July 19.

"From step four we will remove all legal limits on the numbers meeting indoors and outdoors," Johnson said at a news conference.

"We will allow all businesses to reopen, including nightclubs, we will lift the limit on named visitors to care homes and the numbers of people attending concerts, theatre, and sports events," he added.

The announcement means that the five-Test series between India and England, set to kick-off on August 4 at Trent Bridge, could be played in front of a full-capacity crowd. Last week, it was also announced that the 2nd ODI between England and Pakistan at Lord’s will be played in front of a full-capacity crowd.

The announcement is also a shot in the arm for the Premier League, which could kick-off the 2021/22 with packed stadiums. Earlier this week, Wimbledon also announced that the competition will allow full-capacity crowds starting Tuesday (from the quarter-final stage). However, while the restrictions will be lifted come July 19, it remains to be seen if fans will be required to produce a vaccination certificate or proof of a negative Covid result in order to enter venues.