Focus is to recover in time for IPL restart, says T Natarajan

The Tamil Nadu pacer made headlines last year after enduring a collossal rise, breaking through via IPL 2020 and then making his debut for the national team in all formats. The injury has come as a major setback for Natarajan, who once looked like a lock for the WT20, but the 30-year-old is currently not looking at the marquee event. Natarajan believes that a good IPL showing will automatically ensure that he gets picked in the WT20 squad.