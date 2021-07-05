Would be unfair on Rohit and Kohli to change captaincy now, opines Deep Dasgupta 

Today at 12:03 PM
Former Indian gloveman Deep Dasgupta has suggested that changing the captain just a few months ahead of the T20 World Cup would be unfair on both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He also added that captaining the side full-time in comparison to being a stand-in-skipper is very different.
After playing some remarkable cricket in 2021, with wins against Australia and England, the Virat Kohli-led India reached the World Test Championship final. However, it turned out to be a disaster as they were beaten in the finals by New Zealand. It was the third loss for Virat Kohli as the skipper of the side in the ICC Knock-outs as he continued his poor run in the big games.
The defeat again prompted a certain section of fans to demand his axing as the skipper of the side, especially going into the T20 World Cup this year, given his poor track record. There has been a lot of debate around Kohli's captaincy with suggestions over the years for Rohit Sharma to take over the reins of Indian cricket. However, when a fan asked Indian cricket expert Deep Dasgupta whether Rohit should replace Virat or not, he said that the former is an option but the team needs time to align with the process of a new skipper, which isn't there with the ICC event around the corner.
"I won't say 'high time' but I would say Rohit is definitely an option. I think a lot will depend on the T20 World Cup because as of now it's very difficult. You have just 3-4 months ahead of you, you will change the captaincy, which will mean that the team will have to align with the style of the new captain," Deep Dasgupta answered his fan on his YouTube channel, reported HT.
He also outlined that there are differences between a full-time and a stand-in-skipper.
"Even though Rohit has led the side before, there's a difference between a stand-in skipper and a full-time skipper because as the former you don't want to make too many changes. When you are a full-time skipper, obviously, you want to make changes because you want to run the team your way," h said.
The Indian cricket expert signed off by saying that with just a few months to go for the T20 World Cup, it would be unfair on both Rohit and Virat if the captain is changed now.
"I believe it will be unfair on Rohit, the team, and also Virat now just 3-4 months before [the World Cup]. But I think the T20 World Cup will be very, very important in that aspect, because if something goes wrong there then Rohit is one of the main contenders for that spot."
Rohit Sharma's superior record in the IPL makes him the most successful skipper in the league's history, which has often prompted fans and experts alike to argue in favour of him captaining the white-ball sides, especially in T20Is.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.