Won’t rush either of Ben Stokes or Jos Buttler for Pakistan series, states Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan ahead of the limited-overs series against Pakistan admitted that they won’t rush either Jos Buttler or Ben Stokes in the T20I squad, keeping in mind the upcoming fixtures. He also insisted that no talent identified in the England system would be done away with after just one opportunity.

England’s tight international schedule means that there would be under a month’s time from their limited-overs series against Pakistan and five-match Test series against India. While that might not affect the white-ball stars, the all-format players such as Jos Buttler, Joe Root and Ben Stokes would be heavily affected by the scheduling.

Unluckily the duo of Buttler and Stokes have been ruled out of the ODI series with their injury. England’s limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan admitted that the hosts won’t rush either of the two all-format stars for the T20I series against Pakistan, keeping in mind the schedule for the rest of the year. The Three Lions play India in August before the World T20, which will be succeeded by the Ashes, Down Under.

"There's always a fine balance between looking at the here-and-now and planning towards the T20 World Cup, also bearing in mind that those two guys are all-format players so they will probably go Down Under and play in the Ashes as well," Morgan said following Sunday's no-result against Sri Lanka, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Morgan also insisted that the last thing that the management would want to do is ‘rush’ the two players back into the series when there is not a pressing need for it.

"Trying to balance that along with trying to get the best squad out can be difficult at times, but I think at the moment we're spoiled for choice. The last thing we want to do is rush somebody back and jump with the level of intensity from county cricket to international when there isn't necessarily a need," Morgan said.

"We are happy for Ben to progress as he sees fit, and obviously have one eye on the Test series as well. From what I'm hearing, calves can be quite temperamental - it just depends on how he [Buttler] feels. In a similar instance to Ben, the priority wouldn't be to get him back as soon as possible if there's a 50-50 chance. I know he progressed his running a couple of days ago and does feel good, but things can change," he added.

On the other hand, Morgan came under the scanner for not utilising the series as an opportunity to give the likes of Tom Banton and co an opportunity. However, the England skipper insisted that they have earmarked a number of games that the fringe players would get an opportunity to showcase their abilities.

"When we look at players [and] when Tom (Banton) has been in the side before, we've earmarked a number of games throughout the series that he would play. We did that in New Zealand when he played [in late 2019] and we did it last year. It's very rare that we will put somebody in for a one-off game,” he added.

"For years I've watched guys come in and out of sides and being given one-off games, and whether it's [through] opportunity or form, not given many after that. It's not a way that you want to treat a good asset, or an asset for the future.”