VIDEO | Mickey ‘frustrated’ Arthur gives up after Sri Lanka’s series gets summed up with comical run-out

This entire ODI series between Sri Lanka and England can be summed up in a few reactions but none better than Mickey Arthur and the constant expression when Sri Lanka lose a wicket to run-out. After two run-outs in the first ODI, Sri Lanka lost their third wicket to a run-out in the final ODI.
Time and again, in this series, England have had an easy pass in the 50-over format, with the visitors succumbing under the pressure against the home bowlers. It all started in the first ODI when the pair of Chamika Karunaratne and Binura Fernando showed terrible signs of communication when running in between the wickets. After missing two run-out opportunities, England finally converted two into wickets, in the end, to shoot Sri Lanka all-out.
Sri Lanka’s head coach Mickey Arthur was a livid man, often seen on the camera showcasing his emotions against the team’s terrible running in between the wickets. It was not the first time, with Arthur’s long-lasting legacy of reactions against run-outs, starting from his days with South Africa before it became mainstream during his coaching stint with Pakistan. With Sri Lanka, on Sunday, it reached a whole new level.
After being put to bat first, Sri Lanka were reduced to 42/4 in the third ODI, which later turned into 87/6, after Wanindu Hasaranga was dismissed by Tom Curran. That was not all the miseries that Arthur had to bear, with Dasun Shanaka and Asitha Fernando deciding to remind the South African coach of his days with the Pakistan team, in the 42nd over of the first innings.
To make things worse, Dasun Shanaka hit the ball straight to the fielder in the deep, Sam Billings before calling immediately for a two. However, miscommunication between the two Sri Lankan batsmen, once again in the series, meant that both were at the bowler’s end, stranded, with the bowler Sam Curran only needing to lob the ball to Jonny Bairstow.
Bairstow completed the formalities, as the camera for the nth time in the series panned at the Sri Lankan head coach, Mickey Arthur, who this time had completely given up on the team’s running, with an ice-cold reaction, which summed up the team’s performance in England.
