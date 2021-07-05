VIDEO | Mickey ‘frustrated’ Arthur gives up after Sri Lanka’s series gets summed up with comical run-out

After being put to bat first, Sri Lanka were reduced to 42/4 in the third ODI, which later turned into 87/6, after Wanindu Hasaranga was dismissed by Tom Curran. That was not all the miseries that Arthur had to bear, with Dasun Shanaka and Asitha Fernando deciding to remind the South African coach of his days with the Pakistan team, in the 42nd over of the first innings.