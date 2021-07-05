Reports | IPL Mega auction to take place in December; teams can retain four players each

The much-awaited mega auction will take place in December, while the tender documents for the media rights will be out in January 2022. The retention policy for the teams, which has created a lot of interest, was also finalized by the board. Every team can retain four players, but it will be either in combination of three Indians and one foreign player or two Indians and foreign players each. There will also be a change in the salary purse for the franchises, and it will be raised by INR 5 cr, which means it will stand at 90 cr for every side.