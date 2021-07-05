Reports | IPL Mega auction to take place in December; teams can retain four players each

Today at 5:16 PM
As per TOI reports, the mega auction for the IPL 2022 will take place in December, later this year, while the teams will be able to retain four players each. Additionally, the tenders for the two new IPL teams will be out next month while the bidding process is set to be opened in mid-October.
The IPL 2022 is expected to bring a lot of changes to the cash-rich league. For a long time now, it was being reported that two new IPL teams will be introduced to the league and now as per the latest developments, tender documents for the new teams will be rolled out in mid-August. It will be followed by bids in a few months in October, at a time when the second phase of the IPL 2021 will be taking place in the Middle East.
The much-awaited mega auction will take place in December, while the tender documents for the media rights will be out in January 2022. The retention policy for the teams, which has created a lot of interest, was also finalized by the board. Every team can retain four players, but it will be either in combination of three Indians and one foreign player or two Indians and foreign players each. There will also be a change in the salary purse for the franchises, and it will be raised by INR 5 cr, which means it will stand at 90 cr for every side.
"Some players may like the idea of not wanting to be retained and will want to head into the auction pool. That's because there's an increase in the salary purse and two new teams are being added. So, there'll be a rush to grab talent. Expect some leading Indian cricketers to forward their names for the auction," say those tracking developments, reported TOI.
Meanwhile, companies like RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Adani group, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, and Torrent Group have already shown their interest in the process of purchasing one of the new teams.
