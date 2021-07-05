Pakistan cricket isn't owned by anyone and Amir has to do right things to return, quips Waqar Younis 

Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis has made it clear that for Mohammad Amir to return to international cricket, he would need to do the right things as Pakistan cricket ain't owned by anyone. He added that the team might not have had an ideal preparation but he's confident that they will do well.

There were high hopes of Mohammad Amir's return to international cricket after his meeting went well with the PCB chief executive Wasim Khan, a while back. The left-arm pacer had even stated that if things go well, he might well feature for Pakistan at the top-level again after having taken a premature retirement, owing to his bitter relations with the team management.

However, Pakistan's bowling coach, Waqar Younis, one of the key members of the team management, has made it clear that Pakistan cricket isn't owned by anyone and if Mohammad Amir has to return to the fold, he would need to do the right things. He added that things don't work like the franchise-based leagues in the national team setup.

"There is lot said about Amir and a lot has been said about him already. No doubt he is a fine cricketer, but if he doesn't want to play and doesn't want to take his retirement back and play and impress the selectors, I mean then it is hard. This is Pakistan cricket, it's not yours or mine. You have to do the right things to play for your country, this is not franchise cricket, one has to remember that," stated Waqar Younis, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

Waqar added that he had no idea about Wasim Khan and Amir's meeting, suggesting that the former went in a personal capacity.

"To be honest I didn't know that Wasim [Khan] had gone there and met him and what they discussed, we only found out through the media. He is a head of cricket and has every right to go and see whoever he wants to see. He went there in his personal capacity, we didn't know about it, but the thing has come out and it has caused a controversy."

It has been quite a few days since the Pakistan cricket team arrived in England for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and T20Is each. The first ODI will take place on Thursday in Cardiff. The former Pakistan pacer rued the team's preparations due to poor weather but maintained that the bowling line-up is far better than it was on the last tour of England.

"We've been unlucky that the weather is not that good here. The bowlers have responded well with whatever opportunity we get. We did get some outdoor practices and bowlers have done well in that. These are new conditions, last year [in England] we were a younger side, we are a far better side now. Hasan is bowling really well, we travel in a large pack now because of Covid, so it gives you a chance to work with a larger group of bowlers."

He further added that he had high hopes from the bowling unit as the team builds up for the T20 World Cup, which will take place in the Middle East, later this year.

"As I said earlier we haven't had ideal preparation, and though this is not an excuse it would have been good had there been some sun out. When you are playing for your country you are in a different outfit, it's a different ball game. I have high hopes that Hasan, Haris and Shaheen will come good. Hasnain's bowling well and so is Faheem [Ashaf]."