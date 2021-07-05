Felt really nice that Rahul sir talked to me even during my bad phase, reveals Prithvi Shaw

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw stated that he's looking forward to working with Rahul Dravid and revealed that he was there for him even during his lowest phase. He added that he doesn't push harder in training when things aren't going well for him, as stated by Ricky Ponting and it hasn't changed.

Ever since Prithvi Shaw made his glorious Test debut against West Indies in 2018, he went through a lot of turmoil in his career. There was an injury that ruled him out of the 2018/19 Australian tour, and later, he was banned for doping. And during the Australia tour, earlier this year, he was dropped from the side post the first Test after his technical frailties had got exposed. But he worked hard on his game, scored a lot of runs in domestic competitions and the IPL, and will soon be opening for India in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

He's also set to reunite with Rahul Dravid, with whom he had formed a successful combination when he captained India to a win in the U-19 World Cup. Ahead of the Sri Lanka series, the right-handed batsman revealed that Dravid was there for him even during his low phase and the joy of playing under him remains unparalleled.

"On A tours, I did speak to him. When I got banned for doping, he called and said, “This is part of life. It’s ok. It wasn’t my fault and I will come back stronger.” It felt really nice that he talked to me even during my bad phase. There is a different kind of mazaa (enjoyment) playing under Rahul sir. He was our India under-19 coach. The way he speaks, the way he shares his coaching experience, is just amazing," Shaw told Indian Express.

Shaw further added that Dravid is a master when it comes to decoding the conditions and with him as the coach, there is a lot of discipline in the dressing room.

"Whenever he talks about the game, it shows how much experience he brings to the table. He knows everything about cricket. The way he speaks on conditions and how to use them, is just out of this world.

"As Rahul sir is there, one will expect discipline in the dressing room. I’m looking ahead to the practice sessions with Rahul sir because I love to speak to him for hours. This tour, I just have to grab the opportunity. I was desperate to get back in the Indian team. I have always kept the team above me. Be it India, Ranji Trophy team, club or my school team. I want to give my best," he said.

Shaw was criticized by fans at large when Rick Ponting, his Delhi Capitals coach had earlier revealed that the aggressive opener doesn't turn up for training when he's going through a lean patch. Shaw, reflecting on that, stated that he never forces himself to do things because things never work for him that way.

"It’s the same now. Personally, I feel that if I push harder – especially when things are not going right for me – it just doesn’t happen to me. I’m not the one who tries to show others that I’m working hard. Ek andar se awaaz aati hai, ke bus ab aur nahi. (There is a voice from within, which says ‘no more’). I don’t force myself. I just take a break then and start again next time when I feel I’m feeling much better."

Shaw, who had a record-breaking Vijay Hazare Trophy with 827 runs, followed it up with 308 runs in eight games in this year's IPL where he was striking at 166.49. He said that he worked hard on his batting and was eager to return.

"Everyone knew that I had worked hard on my batting and there is some change in my technique too. During the Australia tour, there was lot of talk about my technique. There was talk about my fitness. This time, everyone felt and saw that I have worked hard. I was just eager to make my comeback. I don’t bother what others feel but I felt I needed to improve on a daily basis."