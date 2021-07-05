Dinesh Karthik apologizes on-air for comparing cricket bats with neighbour's wife
Today at 11:51 AM
Dinesh Karthik issued a heartfelt apology on-air during the third ODI between Sri Lanka and England for comparing cricket bats with a neighbour's wife during the second encounter. Post his comments, he was called out by the fans for allegedly making 'sexist' and 'misogynistic' remarks.
Dinesh Karthik's stint as a cricket expert for Sky Sports, which started with England's tour of India, earlier this year, has proved to be pretty successful till now. He was even signed for the Hundred and also made an appearance as a commentator in the World Test Championship final. His insightful and witty work as an analyst has left fans across the globe in awe of him. However, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman got himself into troubled waters when he drew a parallel between cricket bats and a neighbour's wife during the second ODI between England and Sri Lanka.
Notably, he had earlier remarked that "Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don't seem to like their bats. They either like another person's bat. Bats are like a neighbour's wife. They always feel better." While a section found it humorous, it also faced a massive backlash for being 'sexist and 'misogynistic'.
But on Sunday, during the third ODI between England and Sri Lanka, Dinesh Karthik, whilst being on-air, issued an apology and asserted that he didn't intend to say things as they came out and it wasn't right at all. He further added that he got a lot of stick from his mom and mother for his remarks.
"I want to apologise for what happened last game. It's not really what I intended. I just got it all wrong. I apologize to everybody. It's definitely not the right thing to say.
"I got a lot of stick from my wife and my mum for saying that. I am really sorry that it shouldn't happen again," Karthik said on-air, reported HT.
Dinesh Karthik is one of the few active Indian cricketers to be working as a commentator. He had represented Tamil Nadu in the domestic competitions, earlier this year, and the Kolkata-based franchise in the IPL.
