Dinesh Karthik apologizes on-air for comparing cricket bats with neighbour's wife

Dinesh Karthik's stint as a cricket expert for Sky Sports, which started with England's tour of India, earlier this year, has proved to be pretty successful till now. He was even signed for the Hundred and also made an appearance as a commentator in the World Test Championship final. His insightful and witty work as an analyst has left fans across the globe in awe of him. However, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman got himself into troubled waters when he drew a parallel between cricket bats and a neighbour's wife during the second ODI between England and Sri Lanka.