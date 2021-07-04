WI vs SA | We keep making same mistakes over and again, rues Kieron Pollard

After West Indies succumbed to a defeat in the series-decider against South Africa, losing skipper Kieron Pollard rued the fact that the team keeps making the same mistakes over and again. He added that the batting was disappointing, however, he praised South Africa's Quinton de Kock for his knock.

At one stage, West Indies were 65 for 1 in the chase of 169 after seven overs and looked good to hunt down the target and the series. However, pretty much as it has happened in the series, another collapse ensured that they were reduced to 110-5 from 65-1 and eventually fell short by 25 runs. Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell failed with the bat while Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran got starts but couldn't make much of it. Windies' struggles against Tabraiz Shamsi continued with the wrist-spinner finishing with figures of 1/11, bowling at an ER 2.80.

Reflecting on the loss in the series decider, Windies skipper Kieron Pollard stated that the total was a winnable one but the team keeps on making the same mistakes over and again.

"The total seemed like a winning total for us. We had three opportunities in this series to chase 160 but we couldn't. But the disappointing thing for us is that we keep making the same mistakes over and over and over. We set up the game well for the guys in the shed. The batting was disappointing. It's good we have such outings, but we need to regroup and learn with Australia coming soon. Our squad is there and there about," Pollard stated after the game.

Quinton de Kock was in brilliant form throughout the series and continued his great run of form as he blazed through to 60 off 42 in the fifth T20I. For West Indies, the bowling trio of Obed McCoy, Dwayne Bravo and Kevin Sinclair did a decent job in the series, something that Pollard acknowledged.

"Well played to Quinton and South Africa. He was fantastic for them, he changed the momentum of the series. The young bowlers for us, McCoy, Sinclair and Bravo coming good were fantastic."

He also added that the team would look to try out different players in wake of the series loss and want to have personnel who can show how much it matters to them.

"We need to look at some of the guys because of what transpired. We want people to show it matters. I like to deal with the present. This series is done, the World Cup is two months away, so let's not plan too far ahead and deal with what's ahead of us."

West Indies will now take Australia on in the five-match T20I series starting from July 10 in Gros Islet.