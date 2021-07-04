Twitter reacts to Smriti ‘Superwoman’ Mandhana pulling off an absolute blinder to stun England

Today at 12:10 PM
On Saturday, during the third ODI between India and England, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana pulled off an improbable catch in the deep. After Nat Sciver hit it straight to the deep, Smriti ran in the deep like a superwoman, plucking the catch just inches off the ground to stun England.
Indian wonder woman!🔥
WHAT A CATCH 😯— Akash (@im_akash196) July 3, 2021
Smriti Mandhana 🔥🔥#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/xjrNSByrJ6
Hahaha! In the end it's great site to watch.
Male cricketer would have taken the same catch by flying like bird rolling on the ground 3 times n reacting like catch of the century— _gaurav_y_ (@_a_utopia_) July 4, 2021
Simply stunning
Accurate reaction of every woman and men!
WATCHING THAT CATCH BE LIKE pic.twitter.com/t0cmB8GqyV— INNINGS BREAK (@TYPING_TWITTING) July 3, 2021
Hahahah!
Smriti papa thopu dammunte aapu ❣️— Sri Kartheek (@sri_kartheek) July 3, 2021
That's how you impress everyone!
wowed everyone, what an effort .. well played with the bat as well .. congrats on the win today ..— Shobhit Sengupta (@shobhitsengupta) July 3, 2021
Pride of India, Smriti Mandhana♥️
THAAATT CATCH 😭🔥 THANK YOU FOR POSTING THIS VIDEO 🔥— NeheartTeju♥️ (@TejuNeheart) July 3, 2021
Most possible for Smriti!
Unbelievable,💯— Shree Vignesh (@ShreeVignesh03) July 3, 2021
Yupe!
What a catch! A true beast beauty❣️— Raviraj Choudhary (@Raviraj97269418) July 4, 2021
🔥🔥🔥🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪— BADAL PATIL (@BADALPA94936573) July 3, 2021
- Smriti Mandhana
- India Tour Of England
- India Women Tour Of England 2021
- India Team
- England Women Cricket Team
- India Women Cricket Team
