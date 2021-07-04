 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Smriti 'Superwoman' Mandhana pulling off an absolute blinder to stun England

    Smriti Mandhana stunning catch

    Twitter reacts to Smriti ‘Superwoman’ Mandhana pulling off an absolute blinder to stun England

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:10 PM

    On Saturday, during the third ODI between India and England, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana pulled off an improbable catch in the deep. After Nat Sciver hit it straight to the deep, Smriti ran in the deep like a superwoman, plucking the catch just inches off the ground to stun England.

    Indian wonder woman!🔥

    Hahaha! In the end it's great site to watch.

    Accurate reaction of every woman and men!

    Hahahah!

    That's how you impress everyone!

    Pride of India, Smriti Mandhana♥️

    Most possible for Smriti!

    Yupe!

