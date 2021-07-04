SL vs IND | Want Suryakumar Yadav to play all games and gain confidence, states VVS Laxman 

Ahead of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, former Indian batsman, VVX Laxman has stated that India should play Suryakumar Yadav in all six games so that he gains confidence. He also added that the series will provide a great opportunity for Rahul Dravid to create champions.

Suryakumar Yadav has just made two batting appearances in international cricket but the way he wielded his powers with the willow against England, has left a lasting impression. A naturally aggressive top-order player, in his short-stint thus far, has shown that he has got all the different gears that are required to succeed at the highest level. And to top that, the 360-degree game, that enables him to play with the field, not to forget his likewise efficiency against both pace and spin.

However, the upcoming white-ball series will not only get him three T20Is to showcase his top-notch skills, but he's likely to form a key part of the batting line-up in the ODI series too, given the absence of the senior players. The right-hander is all set to make his 50-overs debut. Ahead of the series, Indian cricket expert VVS Laxman has advocated for his selection in all six games of the series.

"This is a great opportunity. I just want him [Yadav] to play all the 6 matches, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is because he is someone who can definitely walk into the T20 World Cup squad, as far as I am concerned.So I just want him to go and gain the confidence of scoring runs even at the international level," Laxman said on Star Sports, reported HT.

Though both Ishan Kishan and Surya made their debut together and did well, Laxman was particularly excited about watching the latter. He added that his first shot in internationals symbolized the kind of talent he has got.

"Both of them [Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan] capitalized those opportunities. I was really excited the way Suryakumar Yadav batted at No.3. The kind of freedom, the first scoring shot in international cricket and that too against a quality fast bowler like Jofra Archer, to hit him for a six over fine-leg shows the kind of confidence and the skill and the talent he possesses," Laxman added.

The Sri Lanka series will comprise three ODIs and T20Is respectively and will take place between July 13-25. It will also mark Rahul Dravid's first assignment as India's head coach though it will be in an interim capacity. Talking about Dravid, his former teammate Laxman expressed that it's a chance for him to create champions.

“I don’t think that there is any pressure (on Dravid). It is an opportunity for him to create future champions of Indian cricket. It is not necessary that everyone will get an opportunity to play in this series. But just spending time with Rahul and sharing his experiences, which is already done with a lot of players in the squad will just enhance their future."