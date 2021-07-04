Ollie Robinson has done his time in terms of the ban and has learnt from his mistake, states Moeen Ali

Following the decision from the England and Wales Cricket Board, Moeen Ali has stated that pacer Ollie Robinson has done his time in terms of a ban and surely learnt a lesson from his mistake. Moeen also credited the ECB for the punishment, stating that it would come as a message for future players.

On Saturday, the ECB announced that Ollie Robinson was cleared to return to the English setup for the home Test series against India, with a fine of USD 4,400, with an 8-game ban, out of which five are suspended for two years. Robinson spent three games away on suspension, missing the final Test against New Zealand before missing the subsequent two fixtures for Sussex.

England teammate and all-rounder Moeen Ali stated that the Sussex pacer Robinson has done his time in terms of punishment and added that he has learnt from his mistake. Moeen also insisted that the pacer seems to be a nice guy and added that he would surely welcome him back into the setup, with open arms.

"I am sure he has learnt from his mistakes. He has done his time in terms of the ban. I think everybody makes mistakes - you forgive, forget, carry on with life and try and move on," Moeen Ali told Sky Sports.

"Of course I would welcome him back. I have only known him for a short period but he seems a very nice guy and I get on really well with him,” he added.

The all-rounder also heaped praises on the ECB for making the right decision, stating that it was the right move to pull him out of the second Test, against New Zealand earlier last month. Moeen also insisted that the punishment was sufficient and was the right thing.

"I thought the ECB did the right thing pulling him out of the Test series and I think [the punishment is sufficient], that the right thing has been done. Regardless of the length of the punishment, the fact there was punishment was good,” he added.

Moeen also reckoned that it is an important message for the youngsters, adding that they have to be doubly careful on what they tweet before making a career through the ranks of the county circuit.

"It's all about looking forward now and how you can't get away with these kinds of things, that things need to change and people need to change. Even as a young player coming through the county circuit, you have to be careful with things you tweet.”