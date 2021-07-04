Hanuma Vihari has been a good investment for India, admits Sanjay Bangar

Ahead of the England tour, Sanjay Bangar has admitted that Hanuma Vihari has been a good investment for the Indian team due to his contributions away from home. While backing Ajinkya Rahane to come good, Bangar insisted that Karun Nair could be in the queue for a place in the middle-order.

Having made his Test debut at the Oval, Hanuma Vihari has donned multiple hats for the Indian team, from being a run-scorer to being a difference-maker in India’s famous draw in Sydney. Throughout his Test career, the right-hander has made appearances away from home, averaging 34.11, with one hundred and four fifties. However, at home, the right-hander got only one opportunity, where he scored ten runs.

Ahead of a crucial five-match series against England, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar admitted that Vihari has been a good investment for India, due to his regular contributions away from home. Alongside that, he also called the right-hander a ‘very capable’ batsman, citing his solid effort in Sydney against Australia to draw the Test for India.

“Vihari has been a good investment because of his fine contributions in the past. More recently, it was his solid effort in Sydney (2021) in drawing that Test. He is a very capable batsman,” Bangar told Cricket.com

On the other hand, India’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has come under the scanner, for his inconsistent performance, both at and away from home. However, Bangar had none of that, stating that Rahane has always performed well when India has won a Test abroad. At the same time, he insisted that a big series is something that has always eluded him.

“Ajinkya has always performed when India has won a Test abroad but even he would like to have himself a big series something which has eluded him so far in his career.”

“He has been a keen student, a very motivated player, besides a thinker of the game. And, I hope in future he can score heavily in an entire series and things can get better from there for him,” added Bangar.

Bangar also opened up on the treatment given to Karun Nair, who was dropped from the setup after three poor scores following his triple century in Chennai against England. The former batting coach insisted that Nair could be in the queue for the middle-order, with his first-class record, where he averages 52.62 with the bat. The former Indian cricketer also reckoned that he was sidelined unfairly after just a couple of poor outings.

“One player who is in queue for the middle order could be Karun Nair because of his Test match record and also his overall first-class numbers. Karun had one or two average Test matches, and he was sidelined.”