ENG vs IND | Mayank Agarwal should replace Gill given his impressive career, opines Deep Dasgupta 

After Shubman Gill made a remarkable start to his Test career against Australia, he was expected to play a key role in the England series as well. Though he lost his form, and then further misery confronted him when an injury ruled him out of the series against the Three Lions. That has left India with an opening choice to make, and it's likely to be a shoot-out between the Karnataka duo of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, both of whom have had their fair share of struggles away from home.