ENG vs IND | Don’t think India needs a third option with Rahul and Agarwal in the squad, states Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev, following the reports of inclusion of Prithvi Shaw in the England squad, has stated that he doesn’t think there is a need for a third option with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal already in the squad. He also called the reports an insult to the openers already selected for the tour.

In the wake of Shubman Gill’s injury, which potentially could rule him out of the entire series against England, several reports suggested that the Indian management would rope in Prithvi Shaw for the series. However, with India already having three first-choice openers in England, with KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Abhimanyu Easwaran, the reports have come as a shock, considering the faith that the management has shown.

Former Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev, following the reports of Shaw being touted as a potential replacement, stated that there is absolutely no need for the management to bring in a third opener, considering that KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are already there in England. Kapil also stated that there should be some respect for the selectors, who picked the two openers in the squad, in the first place.

"I don't think there is any need for it. There should be some respect for the selectors too. They have picked a team and I'm sure it wouldn't have happened without their (Shastri and Kohli) consultation. I mean, you have two such big opening batsmen in KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Do you really need a third option? I don't think it's right," Kapil said on the 'Wah Cricket' show on ABP News, reported Hindustan Times.

The 1983 World-Cup winning skipper didn’t end it there, insisting that it would be insulting for the two existing openers if the management decides to bring the Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw from Sri Lanka.

"I'm not convinced with this theory. The team that they've picked already has openers so I think they should be the ones to play. Otherwise, it's insulting for the players who are already in the team."

Alongside that, the 62-year-old also added that the captain and management should definitely have a say but their opinions shouldn’t come at the expense of the selectors, who have picked the team in the first place. He also added that in case the management needs to pick certain players, there is no need for a selector, in the first place.

"I want that the captain and the management should have a say, but not at the expense of over-ruling the selectors and say that 'these are the players we need'. In that case, we don't even need selectors. I am feeling a bit odd knowing that something like this has happened, because if it has, it demeans the selectors and their role," he said.