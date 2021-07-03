Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan and Nicholas Pooran headline registration for 2021 LPL

Today at 10:44 AM
Ahead of the second edition of the Lanka Premier League, several big names, including Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan and Nicholas Pooran, have registered themselves for the tournament. In total, players from 11 different countries have shown interest and registered for the tournament.
In the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League, Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan was involved in the proceedings but an unfortunate injury ruled him out of the competition. Ahead of the second season of the competition, Irfan’s elder brother Yusuf Pathan has registered himself in the tournament alongside Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and West Indies’ southpaw Nicholas Pooran.
Last year, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had denied permission to its players to take part in the competition. However, this time around, the board has given the green light to the players, with Shakib, Tamim Iqbal set to headline the contingent from Bangladesh. On the other hand, Temba Bavuma along with Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi have also registered themselves for the tournament.
Meanwhile, Australia’s James Faulkner is also eyeing a deal, after impressing in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League, alongside compatriot Usman Khawaja, Ben Dunk and Callum Ferguson. Cross-country star Mitchell McClenaghan, Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor, USA's Ali Khan and Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane have also put their names for a deal to play in the Lanka Premier League.
"Last year's success has certainly made a difference with more players from many cricket playing countries looking forward to play in the LPL, which is a very good sign for the League and Sri Lanka cricket," SLC Vice President Mr Ravin Wickremaratne said.
- Yusuf Pathan
- Shakib Al Hasan
- Nicholas Pooran
- Irfan Pathan
- Lanka Premier League
- Sri Lanka Cricket Team
- Sri Lanka Cricket Board
- South Africa Cricket Team
