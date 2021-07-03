Virat Kohli has the unbelievable ability to carry and pull others to 200% capacity, attests KL Rahul

Today at 11:23 AM
KL Rahul, in praise of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, has attested that the Indian skipper has the unbelievable ability to carry the others and pull them from 100 to 200. He also lavishly praised former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, adding that any of the Indian players would take a bullet for him.
Since taking over as the skipper across formats in 2017, the Indian team, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, has taken off, with multiple appearances in the knockout rounds of the various ICC competitions. While India were at the cusp of lifting the World Test Championship trophy, their dreams were destroyed by New Zealand, who put on an incredible performance to sweep India off their feet.
KL Rahul, who was trimmed from the final squad for the WTC final, admitted that Virat Kohli as a skipper has the unbelievable ability to carry the ten other players to pull them from 100% capacity to 200%. He also added that Kohli’s passionate trait as an individual has allowed him to operate at 200% capacity.
“Playing with and under Virat Kohli, he is a different sort of captain. He is a very passionate individual. He operates at 200. 100 is the best you possibly can be at, but he operates at 200. He has the unbelievable ability to carry the other 10 guys and pull them from 100 to 200," Rahul told Forbes, reported Times Now.
In addition, Rahul also heaped praises on former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who captained the country to three ICC titles, in the span of six years, across formats. He insisted that Dhoni’s ‘biggest’ achievement was not the titles but the respect that he had earned from the teammates. Rahul also reckoned that anyone in the team would take a bullet for the 39-year-old without a second thought.
"The minute anybody says captain, the first name that comes to mind from our era will be MS Dhoni. We have all played under him. Yes, he has won a lot of tournaments, done amazing things for the country but I think the biggest achievement that as captain you can have is the respect of your teammates and any of us would take a bullet for him without a second thought."
