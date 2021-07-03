Ranji Trophy to commence on November 16; Syed Mushtaq Ali to serve as curtain-raiser

In what comes as a huge development for domestic cricketers in the country, the BCCI have confirmed that the 2021/22 domestic season will see the return of Ranji Trophy, the premier four-day domestic competition. Last year, the BCCI cancelled the Ranji Trophy owing to logistical complications caused by the COVID pandemic, and only hosted the two white-ball competitions, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The cancellation hurt domestic cricketers financially, and many feared the worst for this season, due to there being no clarity.