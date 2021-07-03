ENG vs PAK | Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan to miss Pakistan ODIs; Tom Banton included

Today at 4:50 PM
Before England’s third ODI clash against Sri Lanka, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that the same squad, with the inclusion of Tom Banton, would take on Pakistan in the upcoming ODI series. ECB also confirmed that they would name the T20I squad for the Pakistan series later.
Even before the conclusion of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, the ECB have announced the squad for the three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which is due to start on July 8. With the exception of Tom Banton, who was added to the squad, during the series against Sri Lanka, the ECB have named an unchanged squad, with George Garton still with the team.
Dawid Malan, who was in the initial squad for the series against the Island nation, pulled out ahead of the third ODI, with the southpaw being replaced by Somerset’s Banton, who continues to find his place in the squad. Barring that, the top-order of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy are set to continue, with Joe Root and Eoin Morgan in the middle-order. Jos Buttler, who sustained a leg injury in the T20Is against the Lankans, will also take no part in the series. Sam Billings and Liam Livingstone, who were preferred in the middle-order, will continue to reprise their roles.
In the bowling department, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran, who were influential in the series win over Sri Lanka, will continue to headline the bowling, alongside Mark Wood and Adil Rashid, with Tom Curran and David Willey also named in the squad.
England ODI Squad for Pakistan series -
Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), George Garton (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)
