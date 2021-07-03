ENG vs PAK | Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan to miss Pakistan ODIs; Tom Banton included

Dawid Malan, who was in the initial squad for the series against the Island nation, pulled out ahead of the third ODI, with the southpaw being replaced by Somerset’s Banton, who continues to find his place in the squad. Barring that, the top-order of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy are set to continue, with Joe Root and Eoin Morgan in the middle-order. Jos Buttler, who sustained a leg injury in the T20Is against the Lankans, will also take no part in the series. Sam Billings and Liam Livingstone, who were preferred in the middle-order, will continue to reprise their roles.