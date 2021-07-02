WI vs SA | ‘Phenomenal’ Dwayne Bravo has nothing to prove to anyone, attests Kieron Pollard

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard reserved special praise for veteran Dwayne Bravo, who on Thursday picked up the third 4-wicket haul of his T20I career to bowl his side to a 21-run victory over South Africa. Pollard termed Bravo a ‘phenomenal’ cricketer, and insisted that he has nothing to prove.

Dwayne Bravo’s impeccable three-wicket-haul in the 3rd T20I had gone in vain, thanks to the batsmen misfiring, but the 37-year-old was duly rewarded for his efforts in the 4th T20I on Thursday as the West Indies, powered by Bravo’s four-wicket-haul, stormed to a 21-run win. The 167 posted by the hosts was merely par on a good Grenada wicket, but a special bowling performance from Bravo turned the same into a winning total. Bravo claimed four wickets, including the crucial scalp of top scorer Quinton de Kock, and the quadruple strike crippled the visitors, who slumped to a heavy defeat.

Speaking post the win, skipper Kieron Pollard lavished praise on the veteran, who he termed ‘phenomenal’. There were question marks over Bravo’s form and fitness heading into the series, with many even questioning the 37-year-old’s commitment, but Pollard rubbished those claims and stressed that the all-rounder is a special player who has ‘nothing to prove’.

“Bravo and McCoy have been doing well for us. A total team effort. Dwayne has been phenomenal. The chatter around these guys is very disappointing. He has nothing to prove to anyone. We all want to do well for the Caribbean.,” Pollard said on Thursday, reported Cricbuzz.

In the aftermath of both the second and third T20Is, Pollard spoke about middle-order batters taking responsibility, and on Thursday, the skipper took it upon himself to deliver the goods. Despite batsmen around him falling like a pack of cards, Pollard stayed put and capitalized on some tired bowling from the South African pacers at the death to finish on 51* and take his side to a fighting total.

Reflecting on his knock, Pollard said that all he did was give himself time and try to be there till the very end.

“In a game like this, you have to come out and win. Tried to give myself a chance and be there at the end. We speak about batting down till the end. The batters will continue rotating the strike. We were right into the game.”

With the victory, Windies managed to level the five-match series (2-2). The fifth and final T20I will be played on Saturday, July 3.