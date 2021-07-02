West Indies would be my favourites to lift this year's World T20, reveals Saba Karim

Today at 11:06 AM
Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim has revealed his favourites to win the 2020 edition of the World T20, calling West Indies as the team to beat, with them housing plenty of match-winners. While stating that, Karim also reckoned that England would be a strong contender alongside India.
With the World T20 returning to life after its hiatus for the past five years, several experts have earmarked many teams as favourites to lift the 2021 edition of the tournament. While India and England are hailed as real favourites, West Indies, who have now assembled their all-star line-up, certainly have caught a few eyes, thanks to their performance against South Africa.
The return of the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons and Andre Russell amidst others has certainly made them one of the sides to look forward to. Former Indian wicket-keeper Saba Karim has hailed the Windies team for their match-winners and power-hitters, terming them as his favourites to lift the global trophy.
“My No.1 team at this moment is West Indies and India is No.2. The West Indies team has plenty of match-winners, power-hitters who can hit sixes. India has both youth and experience, so they have a good balance,” Saba Karim told India News, reported Hindustan Times.
Besides West Indies and India, Karim also insisted that England would surely walk in as ‘favourites’ because of the dimension that they have brought to the table as a white-ball unit. He also hailed the Three Lions’ composition, calling England one of the most balanced teams in the competition.
“But one team about whom we need to necessarily talk about is England. They have brought a different dimension to white-ball cricket and their team is also looking balanced to me. So, they will definitely be strong contenders in the T20 World Cup,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Saba Karim
- West Indies Vs South Africa
- Icc World T 20 2020
- West Indies Cricket Team
- India Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.