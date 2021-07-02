Twitter reacts to evergreen Chris Gayle pulling off 'Sinclair-lite' cartwheel to send off Reeza Hendricks

After being rested in West Indies’ narrow loss against South Africa in the third T20I, Chris Gayle made an immediate return to the set up in the fourth T20I against the Proteas. Temba Bavuma, who won the toss, put the Windies side to bat first on a slightly tricky wicket in Grenada, with the conditions helping spinners. However, for South Africa, it was their pace-unit who blew the Windies top-order, with Anrich Nortje sending back Evin Lewis and Kagiso Rabada sending back dangerous Chris Gayle.