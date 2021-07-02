Twitter reacts to evergreen Chris Gayle pulling off 'Sinclair-lite' cartwheel to send off Reeza Hendricks
Today at 11:04 AM
When Chris Gayle was handed the ball in the second over of the innings, he was expected to quickly come into the game with the conditions favoring spinners. It took the 41-year-old just one delivery to dismiss Reeza Hendricks, and the all-rounder celebrated the wicket by pulling off a cartwheel.
After being rested in West Indies’ narrow loss against South Africa in the third T20I, Chris Gayle made an immediate return to the set up in the fourth T20I against the Proteas. Temba Bavuma, who won the toss, put the Windies side to bat first on a slightly tricky wicket in Grenada, with the conditions helping spinners. However, for South Africa, it was their pace-unit who blew the Windies top-order, with Anrich Nortje sending back Evin Lewis and Kagiso Rabada sending back dangerous Chris Gayle.
Gayle, who could only score an eight-ball five on his comeback, was dismissed, the score reading just 32. Eventually, cameos from Kieron Pollard and Fabian Allen ensured that the Windies got themselves a handy total, of 167 for the loss of six wickets. Pollard handed the second over of the innings to the off-spinner Gayle, which came as a real surprise.
The all-rounder, who hasn’t bowled a lot of overs in the recent past, was entrusted with the responsibility of sending one of the Proteas openers back to the hut. On the very first delivery, the all-rounder beat the right-hander’s bat, with Nicholas Pooran catching him short of the crease. That left the 41-year-old ecstatic, who took a leaf out of Kevin Sinclair’s page, donned the ‘cartwheel’ celebration, leaving Twitter absolutely buzzing, including catching Dale Steyn’s attention.
Here is how Twitter reacted :
That celebration!!
Biggest entertainer in world cricket 🤸#Chrisgayle #WIvSA pic.twitter.com/nHU4eoBYM0— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) July 2, 2021
Gayle is cool!
Any objections? pic.twitter.com/kPCXg9xlBI— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 1, 2021
Pure entertainment!
When you've exhausted all of your— TSG (@thesportsgraiI) July 2, 2021
options in cricket, and then you should think of doing something new to entertain fans.
Only Chris Gayle things😹#ChrisGayle #WIvSA #Cricket pic.twitter.com/IcNaJizHnW
GAYLE!!
Cricket is always fun when Chris Gayle bowls.#WIvSA pic.twitter.com/M9GHLupTOc— Yash (@ABDxSRK) July 1, 2021
Universe Boss!
𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝘀𝘀 @henrygayle celebrate his wicket in a cartwheel style 🤸— Cricset.pk (@cricsetpk) July 1, 2021
#WIvSA | #T20 | #Gayle | #ChrisGaylepic.twitter.com/37PGq1Q1Wk
haha!
8 year old me in front of my dad for no fking reasonpic.twitter.com/5WTpr8frBr#WIvSA #Gayle— Awais Senpai 🇵🇸 (@____Handle_____) July 1, 2021
What a man, Gayle!
Man, what a character Chris Gayle is!! He adds so much to his team and this game! #WIvSA— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) July 1, 2021
OLD Is Gold!
*Chris Gayle* last night celebration#WIvSA 😍😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/16qdil2Iwx— Rabari Mahendra (@RabariMahendra2) July 2, 2021
ICONIC!
Iconic. #WIvSA pic.twitter.com/VmiNvNgYY6— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) July 1, 2021
