    Twitter reacts to evergreen Chris Gayle pulling off 'Sinclair-lite' cartwheel to send off Reeza Hendricks

    Chris Gayle is a pure entertainer

    ICC

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:04 AM

    When Chris Gayle was handed the ball in the second over of the innings, he was expected to quickly come into the game with the conditions favoring spinners. It took the 41-year-old just one delivery to dismiss Reeza Hendricks, and the all-rounder celebrated the wicket by pulling off a cartwheel.

    After being rested in West Indies’ narrow loss against South Africa in the third T20I, Chris Gayle made an immediate return to the set up in the fourth T20I against the Proteas. Temba Bavuma, who won the toss, put the Windies side to bat first on a slightly tricky wicket in Grenada, with the conditions helping spinners. However, for South Africa, it was their pace-unit who blew the Windies top-order, with Anrich Nortje sending back Evin Lewis and Kagiso Rabada sending back dangerous Chris Gayle. 

    Gayle, who could only score an eight-ball five on his comeback, was dismissed, the score reading just 32. Eventually, cameos from Kieron Pollard and Fabian Allen ensured that the Windies got themselves a handy total, of 167 for the loss of six wickets. Pollard handed the second over of the innings to the off-spinner Gayle, which came as a real surprise. 

    The all-rounder, who hasn’t bowled a lot of overs in the recent past, was entrusted with the responsibility of sending one of the Proteas openers back to the hut. On the very first delivery, the all-rounder beat the right-hander’s bat, with Nicholas Pooran catching him short of the crease. That left the 41-year-old ecstatic, who took a leaf out of Kevin Sinclair’s page, donned the ‘cartwheel’ celebration, leaving Twitter absolutely buzzing, including catching Dale Steyn’s attention.

    Here is how Twitter reacted :

