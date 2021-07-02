Reports | India in line to play tour games before England Test series

Today at 2:04 PM
Ahead of the five-match Test series against England, reports have suggested that the BCCI have locked tour games for the Indian team as a practice before the long tour. As per the Cricbuzz reports, the Indian team are expected to play their warm-up game against select County sides in Durham.
Two weeks after Virat Kohli expressed his displeasure over the lack of warm-up games for the visitors before their five-match Test series against England, the BCCI, in collaboration with the ECB, have come away with a decision. As per reports from Cricbuzz, the two boards have finalised two tour games for the Indian cricket team, to take on County sides in Durham.
Earlier, ECB reportedly had said that the tour games were not possible due to COVID protocols, restrictions and the unavailability of County teams in England. However, with BCCI’s late request, the ECB have agreed to include a three-day warm-up match against a County select XI for the Indian team.
"We are aware of a request from the BCCI to play a three-day warm-up match against a County Select XI as part of the Indian Men's Test team's build-up to the five-match Test series. We are working through the operations and COVID-19 protocols to ensure we are able to deliver this and will confirm in due course," Cricbuzz quoted an ECB spokesperson as saying.
The Indian team, who currently are on a break, will assemble back on July 14 in Durham, where they would practise and play their tour games till August 1, after which they will travel to Nottingham for the first Test, which starts on August 4.
