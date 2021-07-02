Arjuna Ranatunga slams SLC for arranging tour with Indian ‘B’ team for TV rights

Former Sri Lanka skipper Arjuna Ranatunga came down hard on the Sri Lanka Cricket board for arranging a tour with the second-string Indian side, stating that it is an insult to Sri Lankan cricket. Alongside that, he also blamed the board for arranging the tour, purely for television marketing needs.

The unforgiving scheduling of games has led to the Indian team fielding two sides, one in England for the five-match Test series and the other in Sri Lanka for the three-match ODI and T20I series. While the Test team will be led by Virat Kohli, the ‘second-string’ side in Sri Lanka is set to be led by Shikhar Dhawan, with Rahul Dravid stepping in as the stand-in head coach.

With less than a fortnight for the series to get underway, former Sri Lankan World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga has slammed the Sri Lankan Cricket Board for arranging a tour with the Indian ‘second-string’ side. Not just that, the former batsman has also insisted that the Island nation might have gone down in rankings but surely still have their identity and dignity left.

"This is a second string Indian team and their coming here is an insult to our cricket. I blame the current administration for agreeing to play with them due to television marketing needs," Ranatunga said, reported Scroll.

“Sri Lanka may have gone down (in the rankings), but as a cricketing nation we have an identity, we have dignity, we should not be sending our best to play an Indian B team,” he added.

He also insisted that the six-match series, over three ODIs and as many T20Is, has only been agreed for satisfying the TV rights. Ranatunga also came down hard on the board for wanting to make money, even if it meant that their first-team players would be pitted against a ‘B’ team from India.

“The secret behind agreeing to an Indian B team is TV rights. The board wants to make money from this tournament even if it means pitching our players against a B team.”