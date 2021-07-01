WTC final should be best-of-two-matches on home and away basis, suggests Inzamam-Ul-Haq

Today at 11:58 AM
Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-Ul-Haq has suggested that the WTC final should be best-of-two matches, which should be played on a home and away basis. He also lashed out at the pitch dished out in the big final between India and New Zealand, citing that it made the batters invisible.
India and New Zealand recently locked horns in a historic World Test Championship finale, which was the first of its kind. However, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli stirred a debate after the game when he suggested that the WTC final should be best-of-three matches. It was something that India's head coach Ravi Shastri had also suggested ahead of the big final. However, it remains a stern challenge to find the kind of time, which will be required to stage the best-of-three matches, given the hectic schedule all year long.
Meanwhile, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-Ul-Haq has also joined the bandwagon of having more games in the WTC final than one to ascertain the winners. He suggested that it should be best-of-two matches played on a home and away basis.
"My advice is that you make it two Tests, devise a points system, play one game in New Zealand – or whoever is the finalist – and the other in India. The result would have come out fairer in that case. If it were like the World Cup, where every match is played in the same country including the final, then it was different. So, it is just my opinion that in the future WTCs, the finals should be on a home and away basis, hosted by both the finalists," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel, reported HT.
The pitch dished out for the WTC final was helpful for the pacers, with the batsmen having a hard time countering the classic swinging conditions. Inzamam expressed his displeasure at the pitch in Southampton and stated that it was too much tilted in favour of the bowlers, which wasn't right for such a big game.
"This Test match was six days long, and out of that almost four days saw consistent rain and still it got over within 2.5 days. No one mentioned this that who gave the idea that such a pitch should be used for the World Test Championship final, where only the bowlers were visible but the batting side went invisible? The first thing is I don't understand is that for such a big game, how can you prepare such a pitch."
