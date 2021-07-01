WTC final should be best-of-two-matches on home and away basis, suggests Inzamam-Ul-Haq

"My advice is that you make it two Tests, devise a points system, play one game in New Zealand – or whoever is the finalist – and the other in India. The result would have come out fairer in that case. If it were like the World Cup, where every match is played in the same country including the final, then it was different. So, it is just my opinion that in the future WTCs, the finals should be on a home and away basis, hosted by both the finalists," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel, reported HT.